Quebec's confirmed monkeypox case count climbs past 50

According to Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services, there are now 52 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province.

Provincial case counts have almost doubled compared to last week.

Variole simienne : en date du 31 mai, 52 cas ont été déclarés au Québec. Pour en savoir plus sur cette infection, les symptômes et les moyens de transmission: https://t.co/y3a5YtyFeS — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) June 1, 2022

More than 550 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Quebec’s public health authorities say monkeypox is transmitted through close and prolonged contact. It is transmitted five days before the onset of symptoms until the skin lesions are crusted over. The incubation period is usually short (5 to 7 days), but can be as long as 21 days.

Common monkeypox symptoms include:

fever

night sweats

headache

swollen glands

joint / muscle pain

People in the province can already be vaccinated against the virus with a single dose within the first four days of exposure. If the danger of exposure is still present 28 days later, a second dose can be administered.