Quebec could be lifting its face mask mandate sooner than expected

Quebec could be lifting its face mask mandate sooner than initially announced.

At the beginning of March, Premier François Legault announced that all public places in Quebec would lift face mask requirements by “mid-April at the latest.”

However, on Thursday, Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau said the government is considering lifting the mask mandates sooner. While answering questions from the media, Boileau said the government is “looking at the data provided by medical experts.”

In French, Dr. Boileau said officials are waiting “a few more days” to see how the epidemiological situation will evolve once kids across the province return from March break.

He says the Quebec officials will be able to make a decision based on “new data” and that the government always waits ten extra days after public health’s recommendations to be safe.

Boileau concluded that the face mask mandate will be lifted “towards the end of March, at the earliest.”

The Quebec website says the provincial face mask mandate will be lifted “no later than mid-April.”

On Wednesday, Ontario announced face masks will no longer be mandated in “most public places,” citing restaurants, bars, stores, and venues, after March break.

On March 1, Alberta lifted its face mask requirement, and Manitoba lifts its provincial face mask law on March 15.

At the beginning of the month, Legault said face masks would still be required on public transit “well into May.”