Quebec to lift face mask requirements in all public places by mid-April

The Quebec government is preparing to phase out the requirement to wear masks in public places by mid-April.

In a Wednesday evening tweet, Quebec Premier François Legault surprisingly announced that the province is easing its mask restrictions next month in all public places. In May, Quebec will lift its mask mandate on public transport.

La plupart des mesures sanitaires seront finalement levées le 12 mars. Nous allons également retirer graduellement le port obligatoire du masque dans les lieux publics. Voici le calendrier 👇 pic.twitter.com/YfUdgt9Z0x — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 2, 2022

As of March 12, all public places in the province will also be able to function at 100% capacity, including no longer requiring capacity limits at restaurant tables, bars, and restaurants.

Legault says “most health measures” will be lifted across the province as of next week.

Quebec has not announced a firm date for the face mask removal, only citing it would be enacted in “mid-April.” As of March 7, children will no longer be required face masks in classrooms.

New modelling released on Wednesday by Institut national de santé publique du Québec says that Quebec’s reopening plan is not expected to trigger an increase in hospitalizations across the province.