Quebecers in close contact with COVID-19 no longer need to isolate

People in Quebec who come into close contact with a person who has COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days.

During a Thursday morning press conference, Dr. Luc Boileau, the interim director of public health, said the government is comfortable with easing these new COVID-19 measures, assuming Quebecers who come into contact with people who have COVID-19 don’t have symptoms of the virus.

Boileau says people exposed to contact with the virus still need to watch for symptoms and “remain prudent,” especially for those who are at risk.

The public health director also recommends that citizens who are exposed to people with COVID should avoid places where they have to remove their masks, like bars and restaurants.

“They no longer need to stay home,” said Boileau in French. “Better days are coming.”

Boileau says the new measures will come into effect on March 12.

Marie-France Raynault, a senior medical strategic counsellor at the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) who joined Boileau for the announcement, recommends Quebecers still refrain from visiting grandparents or people recovering from major illnesses for 10 days after being exposed to positive COVID-19 people.

Boileau cited a decrease in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the reason for being able to ease isolation measures across the province.

Boileau said the government is not ready to lift all mask mandates but teased that it could happen near the end of March.