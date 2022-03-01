March is expected to have "colder than normal weather" for Quebec

March is the month of anticipation and renewal as winter moves to the backseat.

Hopefully.

According to The Weather Network’s extended spring forecast, March and April will test the patience of Quebecers with “periods of colder than normal weather.”

Nadine Powell, a meteorologist for The Weather Network, says the beginning of spring in Quebec will “likely include additional high-impact winter weather.” She says that May will bring enough warm weather to bring Quebec’s spring temperatures to “near normal for the season” across the province.

The weather agency says an “active storm track” along with a few “moisture-laden systems” are expected to bring above-normal precipitation to Quebec. “At this point, we do not anticipate a heightened risk for widespread spring flooding as the current snowpack is not exceptional across most of the province,” says The Weather Network.

The agency says Quebec can expect more rain and snow precipitation over the next few months and that warmer temperatures early in April could cause an increase in ice blocks along the Saint Lawrence River.

March temperatures are forecasted to warm up during the first week, with three consecutive days above 0ºC, starting this Sunday, March 6.

Hey, it’s not much. But it’s a start.