Montreal is officially getting another UNIQLO store. Opening March 4, the new store in Fairview Pointe-Claire will take up 15,000 square feet in the mall’s main lobby.

Since opening Canada’s largest UNIQLO in downtown Montreal back in 2020, the Japanese retailer has made quite a splash here in Quebec, opening a subsequent location at Carrefour Laval last March.

Their expansion in the province won’t end at Fairview, as another store in St. Bruno will open on March 25.

To celebrate their growth, UNIQLO will donate $10,000 worth of merchandise to the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, a charity that helps Montreal’s children and pregnant women.

UNIQLO has also collaborated with Quebec visual artists Julia GR and Benoit Tardif to design limited-edition tote bags for the event.

“As UNIQLO establishes itself in the Quebec market and spreads the values ​​and philosophy of the LifeWear concept ‘made for all,’ we strive not only to provide the highest quality products to our customers but also to become valued members of the places in which we operate,” says Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada, in a press release.

“With this commitment in mind, we are very pleased to partner with local artists, as well as businesses and charities, to show our support for the vibrant communities we will reach.”

The bags will be offered to the first 300 customers during the respective opening weekends of the Pointe-Claire and St. Bruno locations.

By the end of March 2022, UNIQLO will have 16 separate Canadian locations.