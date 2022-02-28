These are Montreal's high-paying jobs that employers are struggling to fill

Stuck in a rut? Now might be the right time to consider new jobs in Montreal.

Indeed, the American worldwide employment site recently shared the top five positions that employers struggle to fill. And no surprises here: the most in-demand jobs in Montreal are in the tech sector.

Elysée Kazemian, a senior account executive for Citizen Relations, which represents Indeed, told Daily Hive that despite competitive salaries, employers are having a hard time finding workers for these positions.

“The data listed represent roles that have been open for longer than 60 days in 2021 on Indeed’s website,” said Kazemian. “While job postings can be opened for longer than 60 days, we use this measure as a proxy for difficult hiring.”

According to Statistics Canada, the average hourly wage in Ontario as of September 2021 was $21.7-. However, for these positions, average hourly wages range from $36 to $40.

Here are the top five positions (with average salaries) that have been open for two months or longer in Montreal:

Software Engineer

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 33%

Average salary: $78,474

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 31%

Average salary: $77,869

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 30%

Average salary: $81,180

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 29%

Average salary: $76,314

Percentage of postings open 60+ days: 21%

Average salary: $72,025

Across the country, hard-to-fill positions are roughly similar. Like Montreal, the demand is high for software engineers in Toronto and Vancouver for techies considering a change of scenery. Calgary is a bit of an outlier, though: demand is high for chiropractors, a position with an average salary of $80,918.