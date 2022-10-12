As part of his campaign, Premier François Legault and his Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government promised another handout payment to citizens to help combat inflation.

Over the summer, Legault and co. announced the government would send out a one-time payment to 6.4 million Quebecers, at the cost of $3.5 billion for the CAQ.

Now that the CAQ government has been elected, a cheque between $400 and $600 will be handed out to all tax-paying citizens, to help offset rising prices across the province.

While speaking with Daily Hive, Ewan Sauves, a media spokesperson for the CAQ Cabinet, says the pay-out will happen this winter.

“Like we promised and said multiple times during the campaign, we will give people the payout this December.”

Sauves says Quebecers who earn less than $50,000 a year will receive $600 and those who earn between $50,000 and $100,000 will get $400.

He clarified that Revenu Quévec will use the information from the 2021 income tax return already filed to automatically pay the new amount for the cost of living to “taxpayers entitled to it.”

Unfortunately, that means no Christmas card from the CAQ government with $500 cash in it.

Over the summer, Legault said the government “listened to those who felt we should help more Quebecers who have fewer means.” The premier said the inflation over the past few months has “greatly affected” citizens, citing that groceries, gas, and “all expenses” cost more. “At the CAQ, we believe Quebecers should have the right to choose what to do with these amounts.”