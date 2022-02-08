Hook, line, and sinker: You can go ice fishing in Old Montreal all winter

Enjoy a traditional winter activity without having to drive far up north.

Dozens of tents have been set up at the Bassin de l’Horloge in the Old Port (near the Yacht Club Montreal) so you can tackle some ice fishing, right in Old Montreal.

Prices range based on hours booked and shelters for up to six fishers are available.

Admission includes hole drilling and fishing lines. Bait is not included but can be purchased on-site.

A fishing permit is required for all customers who want to fish at the Bassin de l’Horloge.

Here’s how pricing looks:

$11.50: fishing without shelter

$30: two-person shelter per 5-hour block

$45: three-person shelter per 5-hour block

$60: four to six-person shelter per 5-hour block

Little fishies under the age of six can fish for free.

For all you early risers, the activity opens early and stays open late for all you night owls.

When: Every day until mid-March

Time: 6 am – midnight

Where: Bassin de l’Horloge

Price: $11.50 – $60