World's first interprovincial zipline reopens in Quebec next week (VIDEOS)

Why drive from Quebec to Ontario when you can zipline?

The innovative zipline, Interzip Rogers — which became the first interprovincial zipline in the world — is reopening to the public on May 7.

Interzip Rogers connects Ottawa to Gatineau through a 34-acre site on the border of the two cities by a soaring 120-foot-high zipline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interzip Rogers (@interzip.rogers)

According to the company, the 1,400-foot-long line offers “unparalleled 360-degree views” of downtown Gatineau, the Chaudière Falls, and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, while travelling up to 50 km/h.