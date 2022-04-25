World's first interprovincial zipline reopens in Quebec next week (VIDEOS)
Why drive from Quebec to Ontario when you can zipline?
The innovative zipline, Interzip Rogers — which became the first interprovincial zipline in the world — is reopening to the public on May 7.
Interzip Rogers connects Ottawa to Gatineau through a 34-acre site on the border of the two cities by a soaring 120-foot-high zipline.
According to the company, the 1,400-foot-long line offers “unparalleled 360-degree views” of downtown Gatineau, the Chaudière Falls, and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, while travelling up to 50 km/h.
In an email shared with Daily Hive, Interzip Rogers says 30,000 people took part in the zipline last summer, and the event is looking to build off last year’s numbers after two difficult pandemic years.
Tickets for the high-flying adventure are available for riders of all ages. Tickets are $39.99 for adults and $29 for kids.
A helmet, harness, and specialized equipment will be provided on-site.
