Why drive from Quebec to Ontario when you can zipline across it?

Starting this June, people will be able to soar from province to province along the world’s first interprovincial zipline, connecting Ottawa to Gatineau.

The innovative zipline, Interzip Rogers, will start and finish at Zibi, a 34-acre site that sits on the border of Ottawa and Gatineau.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale to the general public on June 19 at 8 am ET and the interprovincial zipline officially opens to the public on June 24.

The 1,400-ft-long line will offer “unparalleled 360-degree views” of downtown Gatineau, the Chaudière Falls, and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, according to the company.

Interzip Roger will soar 120 ft in the air above the Ottawa River, travel at over 40 km/h, and the attraction is estimated to be used by over 30,000 people from both sides of the river every summer.

“The 2021 summer season should be very exciting! We know the public is looking for new and exciting activities and we are certain that we’re offering something unique in the world,” said Orkestra co-president Alex Van Dieren. “Now that the border between Ottawa and Gatineau is open again, we look forward to welcoming visitors to a safe outdoor activity.”

Orkestra, the Gatineau-based content marketing agency, says an “impressive number of tickets” have already been sold for the high-flying activity.

Though renderings of the skybreaking groundbreaking Quebec to Ottawa link have yet to be released, a bilingual teaser of the project can be found below.

Interzip says all public health measures will be followed to ensure zipper’s safety in regards to COVID-19 and recommends zipliners to wear closed shoes and clothing adapted to weather conditions.

A helmet, harness, and specialized equipment will be provided on-site.

Happy zipping!

Note: Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions within your province. If you go out, wear a mask and stay 6 ft apart.