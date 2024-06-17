4 Quebec-born free agents the Canadiens could sign this summer

Three years into their rebuild, the Montreal Canadiens are looking to bolster their roster this offseason.

In addition to trades, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes may also seize the opportunity to acquire key players through free agency.

This year’s free agent class features numerous prominent names, many of whom originate from “La belle province.”

Here are a few players who could return home for the first time in their NHL careers — if the price is right.

David Perron (LW)

Age: 35

2023-24 stats: 76 GP, 17 G, 30 A, 47 PTS

Last contract: $4.75 million

Back in May, veteran Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron spoke openly about his lifelong desire to join the Canadiens.

“It’s certainly a dream. The dream is always present,” Perron said in French during an interview with BPM Sports. “To play in Montreal… when I play at home with the Red Wings, for example, I don’t have the same level of nervousness that I have when I step on the ice [at the Bell Centre] and hear that Coldplay song.”

If he’s willing to take a pay cut, the Sherbrooke native would certainly be a welcome addition to Montreal’s young forward core, exceeding 20 goals on seven different occasions and winning a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Anthony Beauvillier (LW)

Age: 27

2023-24 stats: 50 GP, 5 G, 12 A, 17 PTS

Last contract: $4.15 million

Anthony Beauvillier had a somewhat chaotic 2023-24 season, suiting up for three different teams over the past year.

Currently a member of the Nashville Predators, the Sorel-Tracy native could be packing his suitcases again this summer as he heads into the offseason as a UFA.

Coming off an underwhelming season in the stats department, Beauvillier may also be in for a pay cut as he looks to redeem himself with a new club.

The Habs, known for giving young forwards second chances, could be a good fit for the 27-year-old if they’re interested.

Jonathan Marchessault (RW)

Age: 33

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 42 G, 27 A, 69 PTS

Last contract: $5 million

Hoisting the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, Jonathan Marchessault is expected to be one of the biggest names hitting the market this summer.

And at 33, he may very well have a few years of good hockey left in him.

Coming off a 69-point season — the second-best of his career — the Cap-Rouge, Quebec, would make an excellent addition to Montreal’s top-six, likely occupying a spot on the wing next to the likes of Nick Suzuki or Kirby Dach.

Adding fuel to the fire, last month, BPM Sports journalist Marc-Olivier Beaudoin reported that Marchessault was “open to the idea” of joining the Canadiens.