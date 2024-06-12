Martin St. Louis spotted with Canadiens trade target Zegras: report

Some more fuel has just been added to the trade rumour fire involving the Montreal Canadiens and forward Trevor Zegras.

As per FM93 Québec radio host Jerome Landry, the Anaheim Ducks centre was spotted getting friendly with the Canadiens’ head coach Martin St. Louis in New York on Monday.

Ils «ont quitté le gym ensemble» | Martin St-Louis aurait été vu «bras dessus, bras dessous» avec Trevor Zegras https://t.co/AisPGRUMrC#LNH #habs #gohabsgo — FM93 Québec (@fm93quebec) June 11, 2024

Citing an anonymous source, Landry recounted the duo crossing paths at a gym that NHL players frequent.

“They saw each other in the gym, they chatted, then they left together,” the radio host said during a Tuesday segment. “I don’t know if they went to eat, but Martin St-Louis and Trevor Zegras left the gym together, arm in arm, ‘chummy-chummy.'”

For context, both Zegras and St. Louis have ties to the area, with the 23-year-old forward hailing from Bedford, New York, and the Habs bench boss finishing his NHL career with the New York Rangers in 2015.

Zegras is also very close friends with Habs forward Cole Caufield, with the Team USA duo spending plenty of time together during the World Championships in Czechia last month.

Since February, multiple reports regarding Montreal’s interest in Zegras — who appears to be on the Ducks’ trade block — have steadily come in.

Those rumblings have recently heated up again, with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic revealing that Canadiens GM Kent Hughes and Ducks GM Pat Verbeek are back in the discussion phase for a potential deal involving the player.

“I believe Anaheim and Montreal have reconnected on Zegras,” LeBrun wrote in a report last week, adding that “league sources suggest the Ducks are listening on him and would consider moving him in the right deal.”

Selected ninth overall by Anaheim in the 2019 draft, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward has netted a total of 55 goals and 154 points over 211 NHL games with the Ducks.