Could trade to Canadiens be "fresh start" Patrik Laine needs?

Known for making deals for underperforming young players with high ceilings, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has another opportunity to do the same with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun recently reported that Laine and Columbus’ management want to part ways, with both parties looking towards a trade.

“[Laine] would like to move on,” LeBrun explained during an Insider Trading segment on Wednesday. “His agent has had conversations with the Blue Jackets about it, and both sides are going to work together to try and get that done. He wants a fresh start; it hasn’t been a good time in Columbus.”

With that in mind, let’s have a look at the pros and cons Canadiens management could be weighing if they decide to pursue the 26-year-old.

Laine’s upside

Upon being drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, Laine did not look out of place when he entered the NHL as an 18-year-old a few months later.

Netting 36 goals and 64 points in his rookie campaign and a career-high 44 goals and 70 points in his sophomore season, the Finnish forward quickly emerged as a stud, earning an All-Star game nod in 2017.

Carrying a wide 6-foot-4 frame, Laine has an absolute rocket of a shot and an impressive skillset to match.

And at 26, time is still on his side.

Ending offensive slumps is also somewhat of a specialty for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, who famously turned Cole Caufield’s game around when he arrived behind Montreal’s bench in 2022.

St. Louis has also been key in unlocking the potential of fellow forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach.

Finally, given Laine’s expensive contract and stats in recent seasons, there’s a good chance he can be acquired for a low market price.

A risk for the Canadiens

If the Habs were to trade for Laine, there’s still no telling when he’ll return to the ice.

The winger has acknowledged struggling with mental health at points over his NHL career and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January. He also hasn’t played since breaking his left clavicle during a game in mid-December.

A deal to acquire him could also make a dent in the financial side of things.

Signing a four-year, $34.8 million contract with the Blue Jackets in July 2022, Laine carries an $8.7 million cap hit with him for the next two seasons. That would make him the highest-paid player on the Canadiens (aside from Carey Price).

With that said, Montreal may be granted the option of offloading one of their larger contracts (i.e. Josh Anderson, Christian Dvorak) in a deal for Laine, making the next two years easier to stomach.