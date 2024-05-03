"A dream": David Perron hints at joining the Canadiens

Could David Perron be a fit with the Montreal Canadiens?

Appearing as a guest on BPM Sports radio on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings forward, who is expected to hit the free agency market this summer, spoke openly about his lifelong desire to join the Canadiens.

When asked about the possibility of joining his boyhood team, the 35-year-old admitted that it remains a dream.

“It’s certainly a dream. The dream is always present,” he said in French. “To play in Montreal… when I play at home with the Red Wings, for example, I don’t have the same level of nervousness that I have when I step on the ice [at the Bell Centre] and hear that Coldplay song.”

Perron, a Sherbrooke, Quebec, native, also revealed that getting used to the atmosphere of the Canadiens crowd is something he would have to adjust to if he ever donned the bleu, blanc, rouge.

“There’s a certain electricity in my veins, that I honestly wish I could shake off… I feel like playing for that team, after 10, 15 games, it becomes more natural. I’d then be able to apply my game the right way.”

Still, the veteran winger, who has suited up for six separate teams (including the Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues in 2019) throughout his career, will wait until the negotiation period opens.

“We’ll see on July 1. We can’t talk to teams before then.”

If a deal can’t be achieved for whatever reason, the seven-time 20-goal scorer said he would also be open to joining the organization in a different role after he hangs up his skates.

“If it doesn’t happen as a player, it could possibly come in another role later on.”

Drafted 26th overall by the Blues in 2007, Perron’s last contract saw him carry a $4.75 million cap hit.