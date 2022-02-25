After reporting its lowest COVID-19 daily case count of 2022 on Monday, Quebec has reported 1,542 new cases on Friday.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, total cases have reached 918,821 since March 2020.

Public health has added 24 additional virus-related deaths, totalling 13,955 across the province.

There are currently 1,532 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec, decreasing by 72 since Thursday. Patients in intensive care have increased by nine in the past day, totalling 105.

Since December 2020, over 18 million vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

On Wednesday, the CNESST confirmed that as of February 28, masking would not be mandatory in work settings if distancing is maintained or physical barriers are in place.

Meanwhile, other restrictions continue to be lifted in Quebec. Dr. Luc Boileau, the interim director of public health, announced that as of March 7, elementary and high school students would no longer have to wear masks while seated in class.

As of March 14, the vaccine passport will be removed from all sites, including restaurants and long-term care homes.