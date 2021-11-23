Vaccine appointments for kids in Quebec can now be made online

COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids in Quebec between five and 11-years old can now be booked online.

The Clic Santé portal is now open, ahead of the government’s Tuesday evening announcement.

Quebec Premier François Legault and Health Minister Christian Dubé are slated to announce how the vaccination rollout for children will unfold in the province at 5 pm today.

Parents or guardians can reserve a spot for children as early as Wednesday morning. Siblings can be booked together, and there’s an option to signal to the nurse or vaccine administrator if the child is nervous about getting shot.

On Friday, Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11, becoming the first vaccine of its kind to be authorized for use in children.

The federal health agency called it “a major milestone in Canada’s fight against COVID-19.”

The agency has authorized a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms three weeks apart, a lower dose than the 30 micrograms two-dose regimen authorized for those 12 years of age and older.

According to Dubé, roughly 700,000 children in Quebec are eligible to be vaccinated. He says the government’s goal is for every eligible child in Quebec to have their first dose by Christmas.