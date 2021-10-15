Where to get a PCR COVID-19 test in Montreal

The US is set to open its land border to fully vaccinated Canadians next month, and would-be day-trippers need to remember to book a COVID-19 PCR test to re-enter Canada at the end of their visit.

Canadians coming home need to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 that’s less than 72 hours old. People going on short trips are allowed to take the PCR test before they leave to save the hassle of finding one in the US.

COVID-19 tests for people who are sick or close contacts of COVID-19 cases are covered by the Quebec government, but people who want to get tested for travel purposes have to pay out of pocket.

COVID-19 PCR tests are the norm required for travel. We’d recommend confirming with respective governments, consulates, and embassies if Rapid Antigen tests conform with entry requirements. There are also at-home antigen and PCR tests available at some of these Montreal spots.

We’ve put together a handy guide of testing centres around Montreal that allow travellers to pay for a test before their trip to the US.

PCR tests range from $175 to $199 and antigen tests hover in the $75 range.

1055 Beaver Hall, Suite 400 (Montreal)

(438) 266-0855

(438) 266-0855 1185 Chemin du Tremblay, suite 205 (Longueuil)

(438) 266-0855

Available tests:

COVID-19 PCR test (valid for international travellers): 15-minute results – $195

COVID-19 rapid antigen (test for asymptomatic individuals): 10-minute results – $149

Drive-thrus are available at these four locations without an appointment, simply register online.

103 boul. Marcel-Laurin (Ville Saint-Lurent)

8 am – 8 pm, Monday to Friday; 8 am – 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday

8 am – 8 pm, Monday to Friday; 8 am – 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday 2525 boul. Daniel-Johnson (Laval)

8 am – 4 pm, daily

8 am – 4 pm, daily 6801 autoroute Transcanadienne (Point-Claire)

8 am – 4 m, daily

8 am – 4 m, daily 8500 Decarie Blvd (Royalmount)

8 am – 4 pm, daily

Available tests:

Rapid viral antigen: 15-minute results — $75

COVID-19 PCR test: Less than 24-hour results — $175

Rush COVID-19 PCR test: 12-hour results — $350 – $425

Dual antigen and PCR test: 15-minute antigen and 24-hour PCR results — $199

1187 Saint Catherine St Ouest

WhatsApp: +1 (438) 820-5695

email: [email protected]

Various times offered, full schedule online

Available tests:

Rapid antigen test: 15-minute results — $99

Rapid RT-PCT test: 24-hour results — $199

Rapid antibody test: 15-minute results — $85

At-home rapid antigen test: 15-minute results — $175

At-home rapid RT-PCR test: 24-hour results — $299

At-home rapid antibody test: 15-minute results — $200

5950 Côte-des-Neiges Rd, #Suite 220 (Montreal)

514-700-3346

Available tests:

PCR swab test: 24-hour results — $199

Rapid antigen test: 15-minute results — $119

RT-PCR and antibody combo: 24-hour results — $349