Where to get a PCR COVID-19 test in Montreal
The US is set to open its land border to fully vaccinated Canadians next month, and would-be day-trippers need to remember to book a COVID-19 PCR test to re-enter Canada at the end of their visit.
Canadians coming home need to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 that’s less than 72 hours old. People going on short trips are allowed to take the PCR test before they leave to save the hassle of finding one in the US.
- You might also like:
- Cheap dairy, Trader Joe's: What Canadians missed most about driving to the US
- US to open land border to North Americans in November, other travellers in January
COVID-19 tests for people who are sick or close contacts of COVID-19 cases are covered by the Quebec government, but people who want to get tested for travel purposes have to pay out of pocket.
COVID-19 PCR tests are the norm required for travel. We’d recommend confirming with respective governments, consulates, and embassies if Rapid Antigen tests conform with entry requirements. There are also at-home antigen and PCR tests available at some of these Montreal spots.
We’ve put together a handy guide of testing centres around Montreal that allow travellers to pay for a test before their trip to the US.
PCR tests range from $175 to $199 and antigen tests hover in the $75 range.
Montreal Travel Clinic
- 1055 Beaver Hall, Suite 400 (Montreal)
(438) 266-0855
- 1185 Chemin du Tremblay, suite 205 (Longueuil)
(438) 266-0855
Available tests:
COVID-19 PCR test (valid for international travellers): 15-minute results – $195
COVID-19 rapid antigen (test for asymptomatic individuals): 10-minute results – $149
Service au Volant (Drive-Thru)
Drive-thrus are available at these four locations without an appointment, simply register online.
- 103 boul. Marcel-Laurin (Ville Saint-Lurent)
8 am – 8 pm, Monday to Friday; 8 am – 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday
- 2525 boul. Daniel-Johnson (Laval)
8 am – 4 pm, daily
- 6801 autoroute Transcanadienne (Point-Claire)
8 am – 4 m, daily
- 8500 Decarie Blvd (Royalmount)
8 am – 4 pm, daily
Available tests:
Rapid viral antigen: 15-minute results — $75
COVID-19 PCR test: Less than 24-hour results — $175
Rush COVID-19 PCR test: 12-hour results — $350 – $425
Dual antigen and PCR test: 15-minute antigen and 24-hour PCR results — $199
Rapid Testing Solutions (RPD)
- 1187 Saint Catherine St Ouest
WhatsApp: +1 (438) 820-5695
email: [email protected]
Various times offered, full schedule online
Available tests:
Rapid antigen test: 15-minute results — $99
Rapid RT-PCT test: 24-hour results — $199
Rapid antibody test: 15-minute results — $85
At-home rapid antigen test: 15-minute results — $175
At-home rapid RT-PCR test: 24-hour results — $299
At-home rapid antibody test: 15-minute results — $200
Santé Medic
- 5950 Côte-des-Neiges Rd, #Suite 220 (Montreal)
514-700-3346
Available tests:
PCR swab test: 24-hour results — $199
Rapid antigen test: 15-minute results — $119
RT-PCR and antibody combo: 24-hour results — $349