Quebec government will outline COVID-19 vaccine campaign for kids today

The Quebec government will announce how it plans to unroll its COVID-19 vaccine campaign for kids aged five to 11 years old on Tuesday evening.

Premier François Legault and the province’s Health Minister, Christian Dubé, will hold a press conference at 5 pm from Quebec City to detail how the vaccination plan will unfold.

On Friday, Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged five to 11, becoming the first vaccine of its kind to be authorized for use in children.

The federal health agency called it “a major milestone in Canada’s fight against COVID-19.”

The agency has authorized a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms to be administered three weeks apart, which is a lower dose than the 30 micrograms two-dose regimen authorized for those 12 years of age and older.

According to Dubé, roughly 700,000 children in Quebec are eligible to be vaccinated. He says the government’s goal is for every eligible child in Quebec to have their first dose by Christmas.

On Friday, Legault has hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022. He says once roughly 80% of children aged five to 11 are fully vaccinated throughout the province, “prospects are good that a lot of the measures will disappear,” citing the possible date as the “beginning of 2022.”