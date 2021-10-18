Quebec Premier François Legault says he is confident the “worst is behind us” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a French post shared across his social media channels over the weekend, Legault advised that while Quebecers should remain cautious, he says it is time to “look forward together to the post-pandemic period.”

The premier says he will be delivering a keynote address to Quebec on Tuesday morning to discuss the province’s progression.

“When you look at the big picture, you can see how far we’ve come in the last few months,” he says in French. “There are still some restrictions, we are tired of wearing masks, but we have nevertheless regained the essence of our lives.”

He says the pandemic has “brought out the best in us” and stressed that the past 19 months have shown Quebecer’s strength and solidarity.

In justifying that Quebec has gone through “the worst of the pandemic,” Legault says over 90% of citizens aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 85% have been fully vaccinated.

He says the province’s healthcare system is still fragile but promised the government is doing “what we need” in order to make it stronger as quickly as possible. “Slowly but surely, we are getting closer to a return to normalcy,” he continued. He says it’s good to see the relaxation of certain COVID-19 measures, citing that bars and restaurants can soon return to full capacity.

Legault concluded by asking Quebecers to continue looking out for each other and that “it’s time to shape the Quebec of tomorrow.”