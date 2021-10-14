Bars and restaurants in Quebec will return to full capacity as of November

According to an announcement from the government of Quebec, bars and restaurants across the province will have the right to return to full capacity in November.

On Thursday evening Quebec Premier Francois Legault posted details of the new regulations on Twitter.

Excellente nouvelle pour nos restaurateurs et propriétaires de bars: à partir du 1er novembre, les restaurants et les bars pourront recevoir à pleine capacité les clients adéquatement vaccinés. Pour tous les détails 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/fRuti51AIT — François Legault (@francoislegault) October 14, 2021

The news came after a dozen nightclubs in Montreal planned a protest in an effort to get the Quebec government to allow clubs to open their dance floors

As of right now, bars and restaurants, which have been required to operate at 50% capacity, must still follow health measures which include ‘last call’ at 1 am, and closing at 2 am..

Once the new measures come into place on November 1, these establishments will have the right to stay open until 3 am. They will also only have to enforce a one-meter distance rule between tables, instead of the previously active two-meter rule.

Despite the loosening of regulations, mask mandates and vaccine passports will still be in effect.