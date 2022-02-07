Quebec reports its lowest daily COVID-19 case count of 2022

Quebec has reported its lowest daily COVID-19 case count this year.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, along with 2,240 new COVID-19 cases, 20 COVID-19-related deaths have been added to Quebec’s total.

Since March 2020, there have been 883,192 total cases and 13,495 deaths in the province.

As of Monday morning, there are 2,425 hospitalizations across the province, 178 of whom are in intensive care. Since Sunday, hospitalizations have decreased by 14, with ICU numbers increasing by one.

Over the past day, 22,265 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province. Since December 2020, 17,992,280 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

COVID-19 variant data can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.

Last week, Premier Francois Legault announced that as of February 14, sports and artistic activities could resume in the province.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan became the first province in Canada to announce it would soon start to manage COVID-19 the same way as other communicable diseases, including lifting all COVID-related restrictions.

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.