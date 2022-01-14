All adults in Quebec can now book their COVID-19 booster shot

If you’re 18 years of age or older and have received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least three months ago, you are now eligible for a booster shot.

As of January 14, every adult in the province can now book an appointment for their first, second, and third dose.

Other groups eligible for boosters as of January 14 include Quebec healthcare workers and caregivers, immunocompromised people, those with certain health conditions, residents of isolated or remote communities, and pregnant women.

According to the government’s website, a booster dose of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is “recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months.”

Over 28% of eligible Quebecers have already received their third shot, according to Santé Québec.

While the boosters should become more widely available to the youngest age groups in the coming weeks, the provincial government says the additional dose is still not recommended for children under 12 on dialysis or who have weakened immune systems.

To book your appointment visit the Clic Santé website.