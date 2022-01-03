Quebec reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

On Monday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 15,293 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. This brings the total number of cases in the province to 651,328 since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases, 11,992 people were double vaccinated or received their second dose more than seven days prior. 2,5p6 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated

#COVID19 – En date du 2 janvier, voici la situation au Québec. pic.twitter.com/yyKuXqgWiw — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) January 3, 2022

Public Health has also added 15 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. Throughout the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,760 deaths in Quebec.

There are currently 1,397 people hospitalized in the province — an increase of 165 in the last day.

The total number of intensive care unit (ICU) patients has increased by 19 over the past 24 hours, now totalling 181 across the province.

On Sunday, Quebec 16,134 vaccine doses were administered, adding to a total of of 15,135,056 doses since December 2020.

As of December 27, Quebecers 60 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website, but only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced on December 30 that the province would reimpose a curfew to combat the surge of the Omicron variant. It is currently in effect every night from 10 pm to 5 am until further notice.