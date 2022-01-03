NewsCoronavirus

Cinémas Guzzo CEO calls out Legault for newest wave of restrictions

Jan 3 2022
Few Quebec business owners have been more vocal in their criticism and resentment of the provincial government’s ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions than movie theatre tycoon and Dragon’s Den star Vincenzo Guzzo.

On Sunday the Cinémas Guzzo CEO once again spoke out against Francois Legault, this time in a series of tweets directed at the premier.

Guzzo, along with many business owners, was forced to shut down his chain of theatres as the province increased regulations and imposed a curfew last week.

The entrepreneur, known by many as “Mr. Sunshine”, shared images of Saturday’s curfew protest in Montreal to highlight people’s frustrations.

He also critiqued the government’s use of an amber alert to remind citizens that the curfew would come into effect on New Year’s Eve.

One tweet that linked to a longer, bilingual Facebook post demanded the premier “be coherent for the first time”.

In the letter to Legault, Guzzo accuses the premier of exaggerating the “health emergency” to make it “easier to impose an already questionable curfew” and “expand the use of the vaccination passport”.

He also calls the restrictions “bogus” since the Omicron variant has caused less hospitalizations and deaths “than expected”.

The letter concludes with Guzzo pleading that Legault “stop ruining the lives & livelihoods of everyone” who has followed the rules and regulations “since March 2020”.

Along with a 10 pm curfew, current restrictions in Quebec include the delayed opening of schools, the prohibition of private gatherings, and the closure of places of worship, restaurant dining rooms, movie theatres and non-essential businesses on Sundays.

