All citizens in Quebec aged 60 and over can book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot as of today.

To be eligible, Quebecers must have received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

According to Santé Quebec, 28% of people aged 60 and up in the province have already received the third dose.

The Quebec government had prioritized people living in long-term care homes (CHSLDs) healthcare workers, and citizens with a weak immune system aged 65 and older.

As of Monday, anyone in Quebec in the 60+ age bracket can register through the Clic Santé website.

Quebec public health says a COVID-19 booster shot helps to increase protection against new variants, including Omicron, which is rapidly spreading across Quebec and the rest of the country.