Quebec reports just over 700 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 703 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday’s update. To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 395,155.

Public health has also reported one additional death over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by 20 since Tuesday and now total 198. Patients in intensive care have decreased by one throughout Quebec to 70 total.

Over the past 24 hours, 23,737 vaccine doses were administered for a total of 12,543,668 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,297 deaths, 4,110,043 negative cases, and 378,021 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport is in effect, becoming the first of its kind in Canada.

Vaccination proof is verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

Legault says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,106, along with over 1.53 million total cases.