The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 782 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday’s update.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 400,625.

Public health has also reported two additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by six since yesterday and now total 256. Patients in intensive care have increased by two throughout Quebec to 87.

Over the past 24 hours, 18,886 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,686,736 in Quebec since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,315 deaths and 382,050 reported recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport is in effect.

Vaccination proof is verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,308, along with over 1.56 million total cases. A total of 382,703 people have recovered.