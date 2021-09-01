Quebec reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases over past day

Quebec public health has added nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases to the provincial total over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 690 new cases since Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of people infected in Quebec to 389,914.

It’s the province’s highest daily coronavirus case increase since May 20 when 752 cases were added to the total.

Public health has also reported two deaths related to the virus.

Hospitalizations have increased by seven over the past 24 hours now total 138. Patients in intensive care have increased by four throughout Quebec to 40 since Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 26,680 vaccines were administered for a total of 12,366,735 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,288 deaths, 4,053,480 negative cases, and 373,897 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, the province’s vaccine passport is in effect, becoming the first of its kind in Canada.

Vaccination proof will be verified through VaxiCode, available on iOS devices and Google Play.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,932, along with 1,499,165 total cases.