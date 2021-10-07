Quebec reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases in past day

More than 600 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 624 new coronavirus cases across the province since Tuesday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec during the pandemic has risen to 413,930.

Public health also reports five additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by three since yesterday and now total 297. Patients in intensive care have decreased by two throughout Quebec, totalling 88.

Over the past 24 hours, 12,737 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,977,065 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,405 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 397,404 recoveries since March 2020.

In September, the Quebec government tabled a bill to ban anti-vaccine protests that would take place close to hospitals, schools, daycares, and COVID-19 testing clinics.

Fines could range from $1,000 to $6,000 for protesters who defy the proposed bill.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,112, along with 1,647,153 total cases.