Quebec reports less than 450 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

More than 400 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 436 new coronavirus cases across the province since yesterday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec during the pandemic has risen to 412,800.

Public health also reports eight additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by one since yesterday and now total 291. Patients in intensive care have increased by two throughout Quebec, bringing the total to 90.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,283 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,954,467 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,397 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 396,380 recoveries since March 2020.

In September, the Quebec government tabled a bill to ban anti-vaccine protests that would take place close to hospitals, schools, daycares, and COVID-19 testing clinics.

Fines could range from $1,000 to $6,000 for protesters who defy the proposed bill.

Quebec also announced it would offer bonuses as high as $18,000 to nurses who increase to full-time work across the province’s public health system. The province is grappling with an “urgent shortage” of workers, says Premier François Legault, amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases, stress, and fear of the Delta variant.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,001, along with 1,640,606 total cases.