Quebec matches highest COVID-19 case count since last week

More than 450 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally over the past 24 hours.

For the second day in a row, Quebec health officials have reported 478 new cases, tying the highest case increase in a week.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 424,291.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has also confirmed five additional virus-related deaths since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by three, totalling 254 across the province. Patients in intensive care have increased by one since Tuesday, totalling 67.

Over the past day, 13,174 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,209,715 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,490 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since March 2020.

In October, Premier François Legault said he thinks the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

Last Thursday, the federal government announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 28,881, along with 1,706,884 total cases.