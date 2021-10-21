How you can download the federal COVID-19 vaccine passport in Quebec

On Thursday the federal government announced plans for a standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

Beginning October 30, all travellers over 12-years-old will require a federal vaccine passport for travel on federally regulated flights, rail travel, and marine travel.

The new international vaccine passport will use the SMART Health Card that some provinces, including BC and Ontario, use for their vaccine passports already.

Quebec citizens who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been using their VaxiCode QR code application since September. They must now also download or obtain federal proof of vaccination if they wish to travel abroad or to other provinces.

A sample of the new federal passport was shared on the government of Canada’s website.

Every citizen’s federal passport will look the same aside from the provincial indicator in the top left corner of this Yukon passport sample. They will be bilingual in all provinces.

Not unlike the VaxiCode passports, the new provincial proof of vaccination will also include:

Your full name and date of birth

Your COVID-19 vaccination history, including: the number of dose(s) the vaccine type(s), product name(s) and lot number the date(s) you got your vaccination(s) a SMART Health Cards QR code



The passport is currently available to download in Quebec. To get your proof of vaccination you can either follow the “proof of vaccination” steps on Canada.ca, which will eventually lead you to your provincial website.

So, if you reside in Quebec, simply, visit the Quebec.ca website and fill out the “preuve vaccinale” form.

Once you’ve correctly completed the form you should receive your federal proof of vaccination in electronic format (PDF with QR code) by email.

Along with being downloaded, the passport can be printed or mailed to Canadians.

Currently, travellers wishing to enter Canada must download the ArriveCAN app and put their proof of vaccination and PCR tests in the app 72 hours before their arrival in Canada. This also applies to Canadian travellers returning home.