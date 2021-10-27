Quebec reports highest COVID-19 case count since last week

More than 450 new COVID-19 cases have been added to Quebec’s total coronavirus tally over the past 24 hours, making today’s increase in positive cases the highest in a week.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 478 new coronavirus cases across the province since Tuesday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 423,813.

Public health also added four additional virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have decreased by two, totalling 257 across the province. Patients in intensive care have remained stable since Tuesday, totalling 66.

Over the past day, 10,021 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,195,339 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,485 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec since March 2020.

In October, Premier François Legault said he thinks the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

Last Thursday, the federal government announced a new standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system that would apply to travellers in Quebec and the rest of the country.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 28,840, along with 1,704,374 total cases.