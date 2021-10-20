Quebec reports more than 450 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Fewer than 450 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 458 new coronavirus cases across the province since Tuesday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec has risen to 420,929.

Public health also added two additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 10, totalling 287 across the province. Patients in intensive care have fallen by three throughout Quebec in the past 24 hours and now total 72.

Over the past day, 9,189 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,117,890 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,455 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec and 404,640 recoveries since March 2020.

The Quebec government has pushed back mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers across the province.

Despite repeated claims that they would not move the date, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Wednesday morning that healthcare workers in the province now have until November 15 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In September, Dubé gave healthcare workers until October 15 to be fully vaccinated or risk suspension without pay.

Over the weekend, premier François Legault said he thinks the “worst is behind us” regarding the pandemic in Quebec.

The premier said he will be delivering a keynote address to Quebec on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the province’s progression and how it can “look forward together to the post-pandemic period.”

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,603, along with 1,687,617 total cases.