Healthcare workers in Quebec must be vaccinated by mid-October or risk suspensions

Healthcare and social service workers in Quebec must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15 or risk suspension without pay.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, saying the vaccines will apply to all employees in the public and private sector.

Legault says cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the province, citing that hospitalizations are five times higher than they were at this time in August.

The province’s Health Minister, Christian Dubé, says the province “can’t accept that there are workers who put vulnerable people at risk.”

According to Legault, 87% of Quebecers have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. He says Quebec is one of the highest vaccinated places in the world.

“There’s only 13% who [have] not yet received one dose,” says Legault. “The Delta variant is very contagious, and we see the number of hospitalizations on the rise. Most of those people going to the hospital are those who aren’t vaccinated.”

Legault says if you have two doses, you have a 30% less chance of being hospitalized.

Les hospitalisations augmentent, les personnes non vaccinées sont plus à risque et on manque d’infirmières dans le réseau de la santé. 🎥On fait le point en direct👇 https://t.co/OUaumYQD5t — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 7, 2021

Legault says going forward, Quebecers need to get used to the fact that people will be hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Friday, Dubé said COVID-19 could challenge Quebec for “years to come” and stressed that Quebecers need to learn to “live with the virus.”