Quebec reports nearly 650 new COVID-19 cases over past day

More than 640 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 total over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 643 new coronavirus cases across the province since Thursday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 410,823.

Public health has reported six additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have decreased by one since yesterday and now total 310. Patients in intensive care have decreased by seven throughout Quebec to 84.

Over the past 24 hours, 17,225 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,911,736 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,377 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 393,595 recoveries since March 2020.

In September, the Quebec government tabled a bill to ban anti-vaccine protests that would take place close to hospitals, schools, daycares, and COVID-19 testing clinics.

Fines could range from $1,000 to $6,000 for protesters who defy the proposed bill.

Quebec also announced it will offer bonuses as high as $18,000 to nurses who increase to full-time work across the province’s public health system. The province is grappling with an “urgent shortage” of workers, says Premier François Legault, amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases, stress, and fear of the Delta variant.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,819, along with 1,620,137 total cases.