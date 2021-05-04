Quebec public health is reporting consecutive days of less than 800 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 797 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Monday morning, after reporting 798 the day before.

Public health has added 16 additional COVID-19-related deaths to the provincial total, three of which were attributable to the past 24 hours and 13 from earlier in May and April.

Since Monday, 50,379 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 3,308,542 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have increased by six for a total of 594 across the province. Intensive care numbers increased by four for a total of 155.

There are now 3,365,465 negative cases in Quebec and 333,624 COVID-19 recoveries.

During a press conference last week, Health Minister Chrisitan Dubé announced all adults in Quebec would be able to book a vaccination appointment by May 14.

Dubé said Quebec is due to get large shipments of vaccines over the next few weeks, allowing for all adults in the province to get vaccinated eventually. He says the government will “without a doubt” meet its June 24 objective.

On Tuesday, the government announced the province’s first drive-thru vaccination centre would be set up in mid-May at the Trudeau International Airport.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 24,342, along with 1,243,242 total cases.