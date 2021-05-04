Quebec plans to unveil the province’s first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Montreal’s Trudeau International Aiport by mid-May.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement on Tuesday morning, citing that “people in Quebec want to get vaccinated.” He says the province’s biggest airport will be able to administer up to 4,000 COVID-19 doses per day.

“We’re offering an additional service so people can come by and get vaccinated in cars with their family,” he said in French.

Dubé says six people were given the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning as part of the demonstration before ramping up to reach the government’s goal of 4,000 per day at the airport.

The health minister said drive-thru clinics would help people with limited mobility get vaccinated. He expects the clinic to be running at full capacity by May 17.

Dozens of tents will be set up in a vacant parking lot at the airport, where health care providers will administer the vaccines.

Innovant. C’est le mot qui me vient en tête pour décrire le premier centre de vaccination à l’auto du Québec, situé à l’aéroport de Mtl, que j’ai visité ce matin. À pleine puissance, on y vaccinera jusqu’à 4000 personnes/jour. Il ouvrira graduellement ses portes à la mi-mai. pic.twitter.com/ddYld3zRR3 — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) May 4, 2021

By May 14, the province’s youngest age group — those aged 18 to 24 — will be able to book vaccination appointments through public health’s COVID-19 website.

During a press conference last week, Dubé says the government will “without a doubt” meet its June 24 objective of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to any Quebecer who wants it.