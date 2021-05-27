Quebec reports 5th consecutive day of less than 500 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec public health is reporting the province’s fifth consecutive day of less than 500 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 436 new coronavirus cases have been added to the total since Wednesday morning.

One additional death has been added to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours, six have been added to the total from earlier in May, and one occurred at an “unknown date.”

Since Wednesday morning, 90,486 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 5,202,132 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by five for a total of 394 across the province. Intensive care numbers have also decreased by five since Wednesday for a total of 96.

There have now been 368,899 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,115 deaths, 3,544,630 negative cases, and 352,807 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault detailed the province’s two-month reopening plan.

The plan includes reopening restaurant terraces, venues, lifting the nightly curfew by May 28, allowing bars to reopen (outdoors), and sports to continue as of early June.

Legault said that by the end of August, people who are fully vaccinated will be able to go maskless inside public places.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,361, along with 1,368,106 total cases.