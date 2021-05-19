Here's a recap of Quebec's reopening timeline

It’s been a long and strenuous 14 months for Quebecers who endured arguably the strictest COVID-19 guidelines from across the entire continent. Tuesday night’s press conference featured Premier François Legault detailing the province’s reopening plan from the pandemic.

A lot was covered over the 25-minute press conference, including the curfew being lifted, potentially getting rid of face masks, and the reopening of bars, restaurants, and other venues.

In case you’re still confused about what’s reopening (and when), here is a quick summary of Quebec’s two-month plan.

Keep in mind, all dates are “flexible” and could change at any moment if case counts start to spike, according to the government.

These changes are taking place across “the majority of Quebec,” said Legault, which includes Laval and Montreal.

Reopening May 28

Curfew lifted

Restaurant outdoor terraces

Outdoor gatherings permitted on private property (maximum eight people from three addresses)

Travel ban between regions lifted

250 people max capacity at “large indoor venues”

2,500 people max capacity at large outdoor venues

Reopening by June 11

Bar outdoor terraces

Outdoor sports and recreation permitted in groups of no more than 25

Reopening by June 25

Day and sleepover camps reopen

Outdoor public activities and events allowed

Fully vaccinated people can remove face masks at indoor private gatherings, easing of physical distancing measures in indoor private residences

End of August “or later”

“Progressive relief” including removing face masks at all indoor public places (for people with two doses of the vaccine)

Additional relief for sports, recreation, and gatherings

Increased person limit at indoor and outdoor venues

End of colour levels