Here's a recap of Quebec's reopening timeline
It’s been a long and strenuous 14 months for Quebecers who endured arguably the strictest COVID-19 guidelines from across the entire continent. Tuesday night’s press conference featured Premier François Legault detailing the province’s reopening plan from the pandemic.
A lot was covered over the 25-minute press conference, including the curfew being lifted, potentially getting rid of face masks, and the reopening of bars, restaurants, and other venues.
In case you’re still confused about what’s reopening (and when), here is a quick summary of Quebec’s two-month plan.
Keep in mind, all dates are “flexible” and could change at any moment if case counts start to spike, according to the government.
These changes are taking place across “the majority of Quebec,” said Legault, which includes Laval and Montreal.
Reopening May 28
- Curfew lifted
- Restaurant outdoor terraces
- Outdoor gatherings permitted on private property (maximum eight people from three addresses)
- Travel ban between regions lifted
- 250 people max capacity at “large indoor venues”
- 2,500 people max capacity at large outdoor venues
Reopening by June 11
- Bar outdoor terraces
- Outdoor sports and recreation permitted in groups of no more than 25
Reopening by June 25
- Day and sleepover camps reopen
- Outdoor public activities and events allowed
- Fully vaccinated people can remove face masks at indoor private gatherings, easing of physical distancing measures in indoor private residences
End of August “or later”
- “Progressive relief” including removing face masks at all indoor public places (for people with two doses of the vaccine)
- Additional relief for sports, recreation, and gatherings
- Increased person limit at indoor and outdoor venues
- End of colour levels
Pour tous les détails concernant le déconfinement des prochaines semaines et des prochains mois 👇 pic.twitter.com/iDpLz4ZBeI
— François Legault (@francoislegault) May 19, 2021