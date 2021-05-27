Well, you can never say that Canadian hockey fans aren’t some of the most passionate bunch out there.

Ahead of an expected crowd of 2,500 for a contingent Game 6 Leafs-Canadiens matchup, resale ticket prices were at a level that had to be a record (or at least close to one) for a first-round playoff series.

At press time, the cheapest ticket found on Ticketmaster, Stubhub.Ca, VividSeats and SeatGeek was listed at $993 CAD. The seats, available on Ticketmaster, are Sec 308, Row EE, Seats 1-2, if you’re curious, located behind the net where the Leafs will be shooting twice.

It’s hard to verify in such a volatile market, but given the lower capacity crowd than usual, the demand for those seats (coupled with the fact it’s a Toronto-Montreal series) has driven the price up to five-ten times the cost of a regular season ticket.

Game 5 goes tonight in Toronto at 7 pm, with Toronto currently holding a 3-1 series lead and needing just one win to advance to the second round and cancel any possibility of a Game 6 with spectators.