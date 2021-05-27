A lot of COVID-19 guidelines have been put in place over the past year-plus and it can get a bit confusing to keep track of what public health recommends you do inside restaurants or on terraces.

As outdoor dining preps to reopen in Montreal (and throughout Quebec), here’s what you can and can’t do when you’re at restaurants.

For starters, the nightly curfew is being lifted so don’t stress about grabbing that extra glass of wine past 9:30 pm.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that while most of Quebec will transition to an Orange Zone, Montreal and Laval will remain in Red Zone until at least June 7.

Montreal and Laval’s restaurants are still allowed to host outdoor dining as of Friday, even in Red Zone.

Legault says the “situation is improving” in Montreal and Laval but feels an additional week is smarter to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure more people get vaccinated.

He says if the trend remains stable, Montreal and Laval (and all of Quebec) should transition to Orange Zones by June 7. Bar terraces are currently slated to open on June 11.

Until then, here’s what you need to know about outdoor dining in Montreal, as of May 28, according to the Quebec governemnt website.