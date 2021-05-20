Former Alouettes player to run for Mayor of Montreal

Balarama Holness, the former Montreal Alouette Grey Cup champion who aspires to be a “Canadian Barack Obama,” is running to be the Mayor of Montreal.

The 36-year-old educator, broadcaster, former McGill law student, community organizer, and jurist will run against current mayor Valérie Plante and former mayor Denis Coderre during this November’s municipal elections.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, Holness said he would head a new municipal party called Movement Montreal under the campaign motto “People before politics.”

Holness says Movement Montreal is “focused on energizing the city by serving and representing all Montrealers.” He says his party’s new approach to political organizing, campaigning, and policy-making will “prioritize peoples’ needs, support their aspirations, and give them a voice.”

A fresh vision to energize Montreal: I'm officially running for Mayor of our city! My team and I have decided to launch Movement Montreal, a political party that prioritizes your needs, supports your aspirations, and empowers your voice.

Holness says Movement Montreal will prioritize job security, affordable housing, and access to cheaper public transit.

The Montreal native won a Grey Cup Championship with the Alouettes in 2010. He ran for Projet Montréal in the 2017 municipal election but did not win a seat on the city council.

He founded the active lobby group “Montreal in Action” in 2018.

Holness says he will announce his candidacy at Montreal City Hall later Thursday morning.