COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available to those aged 12 to 17 in Quebec

May 25 2021, 6:32 am
Quebec teens aged 12 to 17 can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment as of May 25.

The appointments can be made for vaccinations during the week of June 7 to 14.

Depending on the region, teens will be able to get to their vaccine appointment using schools transit and mobile vaccine units will be set up at some Quebec schools.

Teenagers in Quebec aged 14 and older can consent to get a COVID-19 vaccine on their own but kids aged 12 to 13 must obtain permission from a parent or guardian to receive the shot.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government’s goal is to have all Quebec citizens who want the shot be vaccinated by June 23. He says teenagers will get their second COVID-19 vaccine by the end of summer before the next school year begins.

Only the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been approved by Health Canada for the 12 to 17 age group.

The age group can now reserve a spot through the Clic Santé website.

As of Monday morning, Quebec has administered 5,829,449 COVID-19 vaccines across the province since December 2020.

