The Gilles Villeneuve racetrack will welcome a different kind of pitstop at the track this year: cyclists getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Saturday, May 29, for three consecutive weekends, the sheltered area near the historic racetrack will be administering nearly 1,000 coronavirus vaccines per day.

On May 29 and 30, the site will be reserved exclusively for cyclists who can get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 10 am to 4 pm. The following two weekends, the site will open up to motorists as well.

The site will have something of a festive atmosphere, featuring DJs and Grand Prix cars from years past, considering this year’s festival is cancelled.

The cancellation of the festival enabled the site to free up and transform into a vaccination site.

“The more the vaccination campaign progresses, the more we must diversify our strategies in order to reach more citizens, in all possible settings,” says Health Minister Christian Dubé. “We adapt to various realities and show creativity, as demonstrated by this original, unifying, and festive initiative which references Montreal’s Grand Prix du Canada and will allow many people to see this site from a completely different angle.”

People arriving by car must book an appointment through the Clic Santé website, but cyclists can get vaccinated without registering.