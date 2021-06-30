Quebec reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in 8 days

Two days after all of Quebec was downgraded to Green Zone, public health is reporting over 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in eight days.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 126 new cases to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours.

Three additional deaths have been added to Quebec’s total, all of which were attributed to earlier in June.

Over the past day, 102,799 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 8,269,963 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by five over the past 24 hours and now total 117. Intensive care numbers increased by four for a total of 35 across the province.

There have now been 11,210 deaths in the province since the pandemic began, 374,857 confirmed cases, 3,723,640 negative cases, and 362,756 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of Monday morning, all of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the situation in Quebec “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.

As case numbers continue to decline, Legault said the government has “reached its objective” and specifically pointed out that people can move from having “little parties to big ones.”

“We can go from little parties to big ones,” said Legault in French. “We’ve reached our objectives.”

He also said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,273, along with 1,414,736 total cases.