Quebec reports zero new COVID-19 deaths for fourth consecutive day

Quebec is reporting the province’s fourth consecutive day of zero new COVID-19-related deaths across the province.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added two new coronavirus-related deaths to the provincial tally, attributalble to earlier in June.

Public health has also added 127 additional cases to the province’s total, the 13th consecutive day of less than 200 new cases.

Since Thursday morning, 103,391 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 7,158,444 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by three for a total of 175 province-wide. Intensive care numbers decreased by two since Thursday, for a total of 39.

There have now been 11,180 deaths reported deaths in the province since the pandemic began, 373,658 positive cases, 3,656,590 negative cases, and 360,973 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Monday of this week, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province, specifically on indoor gatherings and bars allowing patrons indoors.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,012, along with 1,406,253

total cases.