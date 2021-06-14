Here's what you can do in Montreal under Yellow Zone restrictions

For the third time in two weeks, the government is easing COVID-19 restrictions across the province, as the majority of Quebec downgrades to Yellow Zone, including Montreal and Laval.

On Friday, measures were loosened across the province, allowing for bars to host clients for the first time (albeit outdoors) since September 28.

As of Monday, the biggest adjustment to guidelines comes in the form of socializing — people from two different addresses are now permitted to gather indoors at private residences.

As per the government, here is what you’re allowed to do across Quebec now that we’ve entered the Yellow Zone.

Gatherings at private homes: