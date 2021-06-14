Here's what you can do in Montreal under Yellow Zone restrictions
For the third time in two weeks, the government is easing COVID-19 restrictions across the province, as the majority of Quebec downgrades to Yellow Zone, including Montreal and Laval.
On Friday, measures were loosened across the province, allowing for bars to host clients for the first time (albeit outdoors) since September 28.
As of Monday, the biggest adjustment to guidelines comes in the form of socializing — people from two different addresses are now permitted to gather indoors at private residences.
As per the government, here is what you’re allowed to do across Quebec now that we’ve entered the Yellow Zone.
Gatherings at private homes:
Indoor
- Indoor gatherings are limited to the occupants of two different households.
Outdoor
- Maximum of eight people from different households or all occupants from two households.
Weddings
- Limited to a maximum of 50 people
Funerals
- Funerals are limited to a maximum of 50 people, excluding funeral home workers and volunteers inside or outside the funeral home. An attendance register must be kept, and masks or face coverings must be worn.
Places of worship
- A maximum of 250 participants are allowed in a place of worship. If the place of worship occupies an entire building, the limit applies to the building.
Bars, breweries, taverns, casinos
Owners of bars, breweries, pubs, and casinos must comply with the following conditions:
- 50% of the maximum capacity stipulated on the liquor licence
- Maximum two private residences per table
- a distance of two metres between the tables
- customers must remain seated at their tables
- dancing and singing are prohibited
- the operators must record customer contact information
- the establishments must close at midnight (alcohol sales must stop at 11 pm)
Cinemas
- Maximum 250 people
- Maximum 2,500 people if the room can be divided into 250-person areas
- Eating/drinking permitted
Sports and recreation
Sports and recreational activities are permitted in public places in groups of up to 12 people from different households.
Outdoor
- Participants can come into contact or be in close proximity if done “briefly and infrequently.”
- The total amount of time spent in “close contact” must not exceed 15 minutes per day, per participant.
- Physical distancing guidelines must be respected “as much as possible” during games.
Indoors
- Indoor group sports must be supervised by a person designated by the organization that offers the activity.
- Wearing a face covering is mandatory at all times for spectators.
On Sunday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux announced the province’s 10th consecutive day of less than 200 new COVID-19 cases — 151, along with zero virus-related deaths.
As of June 25, festivals and other events presenting outdoor performances during which spectators are standing or sitting without assigned seats can be held across the province. A maximum of 2 500 people will be authorized on each site.
Quebec Premier says that as of August, the government plans to cease indoor mask-wearing indoor public places for people who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses.