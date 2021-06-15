Quebec reports just over 100 new COVID-19 cases day after easing restrictions

Quebec public health reports just over 100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a day after easing restrictions across the province.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 105 new cases have been added to the provincial tally.

It’s the province’s lowest daily case increase since August 29, 2020, when 102 cases were added to the total.

Public health has added six additional COVID-19-related death to the province’s total, zero of which were attributed to the at 23 hours.

Since Monday morning, 86,880 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 6,868,473 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by five for a total of 209 across the province. Intensive care numbers decreased by four since Monday, for a total of 50.

There have now been 373,217 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,177 deaths, 3,643,421 negative cases, and 360,410 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province, specifically on indoor gatherings.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,944, along with 1,403,285 total cases.